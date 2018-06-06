Keiynan Lonsdale Explains His Exit From DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash

The CW's Legends of Tomorrow will be down a speedster. Keiynan Lonsdale won't return to the DC Comics superhero series as a series regular when the show returns with new episodes. Lonsdale, who plays Wally West aka Kid Flash in The CW's Arrowverse, was a series regular for season four. The actor released a statement on his Twitter on Wednesday after the news of his exit broke on Tuesday.

"Yo! Soo as a lot of you have now read, I'm not returning next season as a series regular for The Flash or Legends. It's definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never' situation, ‘cause Wally West will still be around when you need him the most! It's just that it won't be full-time anymore," Lonsdale wrote.