Chip and Joanna Gaines Fined $40,000 for Breaking Safety Rules on Fixer Upper

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' renovation firm Magnolia Waco Properties, LLC will pay a $40,000 civil penalty.

The penalty is part of a settlement the organization reached with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for allegedly violating terms of the "Renovation, Remodeling and Painting Rule"—otherwise known as the RRP Rule.

According to the EPA's website, the RRP Rule requires renovation firms to use lead safe work practices when working on homes containing lead-based paint, which can be found in properties built before 1978.

Upon review, the EPA found evidence of noncompliance at 33 properties Magnolia renovated. According to the agency, Magnolia allegedly did not comply with several of the RRP Rule requirements, including the following: having the firm obtain EPA certification prior to the renovations, assigning certified renovators to necessary projects, providing home occupants with approved pamphlets about lead-based paint hazards prior to renovations, posting signs to clearly mark work areas and warn people to stay away from these areas and complying with RRP Rule's work practice standards.

"Video footage of Magnolia's renovations of older homes appearing in several seasons of Fixer Upper reviewed by EPA did not depict the lead-safe work practices normally required by the RRP Rule," a statement on the EPA's website read. "After EPA contacted Magnolia with concerns about the company's compliance, Magnolia took immediate steps to ensure compliance with the RRP Rule, including to obtain RRP certification and training for the firm and its staff and to ensure active compliance across all ongoing renovation projects."