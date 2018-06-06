Shawn Mendes Reacts to His Voice Cracks on Stage

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, The Late Late Show, 2018

Terence Patrick/CBS

When it comes to voice cracks, have mercy on Shawn Mendes

The 19-year-old has spent most of his musical career in the midst of puberty and, as a result, has had to cope with the literal highs and lows of his voice. "Puberty—it's a weird thing," he quipped to James Cordenon The Late Late Show Tuesday night. 

"You saw me at the beginning of puberty, halfway through...now I'm a full grown man with chest hair," Mendes joked. 

Nowadays, while his voice has deepened, he chooses to sing higher through "falsetto," a technique that helps the singer hit notes outside of their range. 

"I was obsessed with falsetto," Mendes told Corden, so much so that he worked with a voice coach for three years to learn how to do it properly. 

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

While his voice cracks may be in the past, Corden revived them with a montage of his various voice breaks over the years. 

"This is Shawn Mendes going through puberty in front of millions," the late-night host joked as he introduced the clip. 

As for Mendes, the star laughed at himself the entire way through. 

Take a look for yourself in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , The Late Late Show , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Vote for Your Favorite Country Couple Before They Hit the 2018 CMT Awards' Red Carpet

Carly Pearce, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Here's Why Country Music Can't Stop Talking About Carly Pearce

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2018 Coachella

Why The On the Run II Tour Is Jay-Z’s Redemption Moment for Beyoncé's Beyhive

Dierks Bentley, Cassidy Black, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Inside Dierks Bentley's Private Romance With Wife Cassidy Black

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Selena Gomez Sets a Stolen Car on Fire in "Back to You"

Justin Timberlake, half time show, Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood and More to Headline 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Shakira Kicks Off El Dorado World Tour

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.