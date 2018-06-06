Will Julianna Margulies Guest Star on The Good Fight? "Never Say Never"

You (maybe) haven't seen the last of The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick.

"Never say never," Julianna Margulies told E! News about reprising her Alicia Florrick role on The Good Fight, the CBS All Access streaming series spinoff of her Emmy-winning legal drama.

Margulies, who sat down with E! News to discuss her new series AMC series Dietland, ended her tenure as Alicia Florrick with a slap to the face. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), Alicia's one-time friend, slapped her in a hallway after Alicia made Diane's marital problems very public in court. The ending of The Good Wife mirrored the beginning of the series, a slap woke up Alicia to what was happening to her.