Our Ultimate Ranking Sex and the City's Most Important Relationships

Wed., Jun. 6, 2018

It's been 20 years to the day since we first met the ladies of Sex and the City, meaning it's been 20 years since we first started debating their many relationships.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big's (Chris Noth) epic tale of love and giant closets may have dominated much of the conversation, but they weren't the groundbreaking HBO series' only worthwhile love story. 

In honor of the show's 20th anniversary, we're updating and revisiting our ultimate ranking of the show's 15 most important relationships, starting with one we may all prefer to forget and ending with one iconic one that may or may not surprise you. 

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Relationships

In case you're hungry for more Sex and the City anniversary celebrations, E! has you covered with an all-day SATC marathon...as if you're not already watching it. 

Sex and the City originally aired on HBO. 

