Hilary Duff Shares Matthew Koma Relationship Update: Has Her Mom Approved?

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:32 PM

Hilary Duff is head over heels in love with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma

The pair got back together for a third time last year, and it's been nothing but smooth sailing for the Younger star, 30, and Koma, 31, ever since. E! News recently caught up with Hilary on the red carpet, and had nothing but wonderful things to say about her beau. 

"I got a really nice guy," the former child star gushed. "He's so great." 

Over the weekend, Duff threw a bowling-themed birthday celebration for Koma, which her mom also attended. (No surprise here, Hilary's mama is a big fan of the man her daughter comes home to every day.)

Hilary told us, "My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, ‘I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!'"

"She's such a traitor," she teased. 

It's a special time in Duff's household for another reason: Son Luca Comrie, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, is graduating from kindergarten this week! The one-time Disney Channel legend called the moment "insane" and "bittersweet," adding, "It's easy to be a good parent when you have a good kid. All kids are great but I honestly thank God he chose me." 

Watch our entire interview with Duff in the video above! 

Season 5 of Younger premieres on TV Land tonight at 10 p.m. 

