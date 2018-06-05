David Spade Breaks His Silence on Kate Spade's Death: "I Still Can't Believe It"

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:42 PM

David Spade is breaking his silence hours after Kate Spade was found dead.

In an Instagram posted Tuesday evening, the actor paid tribute to his sister-in-law with a throwback photo.

"Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos," David shared with his followers. "We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it."

He added in a separate Twitter post, "Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how f--ing funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on."

Earlier this morning, the fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment. A law enforcement source confirmed to E! News that Kate was found in the bedroom of the Park Ave. apartment, apparent suicide by hanging.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

"We are all devastated by today's tragedy," the family statement read via the New York Times. "We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

Kate Spade New York—the eponymous company she founded but ultimate stepped down from over a decade ago—also released a statement after the news broke. 

"We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed," the statement read. "Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time."

Kate is survived by her husband Andy Spade and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. 

