David Spade Breaks His Silence on Kate Spade's Death: "I Still Can't Believe It"

David Spade is breaking his silence hours after Kate Spade was found dead.

In an Instagram posted Tuesday evening, the actor paid tribute to his sister-in-law with a throwback photo.

"Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos," David shared with his followers. "We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard."

He added, "I still can't believe it."

Earlier this morning, the fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment. A law enforcement source confirmed to E! News that Kate was found in the bedroom of the Park Ave. apartment, apparent suicide by hanging.