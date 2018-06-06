Inside the Fabulous First Year of George and Amal Clooney's Twins

Alexander and Ella Clooney may not know it just yet, but life is pretty darn sweet for those two.

The twin son and daughter of George Clooney and his wife of almost four years, Amal Clooney, are turning 1 Wednesday, and at their tender age they already represent the crowning achievements of their Oscar winner dad and human rights attorney mom.

Society may try to insist otherwise, what with the international renown they had before becoming parents, but the couple are fully aware that this is as good as it gets.

"We had a little email exchange," George's ER co-star Julianna Margulies said on Good Morning America Monday, "and I was just asking how he's doing and he said, 'I just can't believe there's so much poop.'"

So fatherhood hasn't altered George Clooney's sense of humor one bit...