Here's Why Michael B. Jordan Only Wants to Audition for Roles Written for White Men

Michael B. Jordan isn't taking on just any role in Hollywood.

While participating in a candid discussion with Insecure star and creator Issa Rae as part of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors presented by Shutterstock series, the Hollywood star recalled a decision he made after participating in Fruitvale Station.

Following the film's release, Michael told his agents that he didn't want to audition for roles written for African-Americans.

"I said, I don't want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles written for] white males. That's it," he shared during the conversation. "Me playing that role is going to make it what it is. I don't want any pre-bias on the character."

The role would not only land him critical praise, but also even more success with projects such as Creed and Fantastic Four.