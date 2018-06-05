EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian Teases Details About Hubby Kanye West's 41st Birthday Plans!

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:00 PM

Kanye West's birthday is right around the corner! Friday, June 8 to be exact. So what does the famed rapper have planned for his 41st birthday?

Kim Kardashian let some deets slip about her hubby's upcoming name day celebration after accepting her Influencer Award at Monday's 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards!

"I'm planning a dinner for him at our house," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively notes to E! News. "Just an intimate little dinner with friends."

And it sounds like the hit maker deserves the intimate party, as he's been busy with daddy duty recently. As Kim has been in New York for business, the chart topper is in California looking after their three children.

In fact, it's Kanye who is dealing with the clean-up following North West's joint birthday bash with cousin Penelope Disick.

"He's at home babysitting," Kim admits. "He was going to come, and he wanted to come, but I'm staying a few extra days in New York."

"And so I said, ‘You know our daughter had her birthday party last night,'" Kardashian continues. "'She needs to wake up and open her presents, so you're going to have to take that shift.' So he did that!"

Since Kanye just successfully released Ye, Kim also has plenty to gush about the album! Hear everything Kim has to say about Kanye in the two clips above.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , North West , Kanye West , Family , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
