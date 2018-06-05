Why Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid's Hookup Isn't That Surprising

Kendall Jenner doesn't kiss and tell... Or does she?

The E! reality star and supermodel was caught locking lips with Anwar Hadid, younger brother of Gigi and Bella, at a 2018 CFDA Awards after-party in New York City last night.

TMZ published a grainy photo of Kendall straddling Anwar during the intimate makeout sesh, which according to the outlet lasted two hours and ended around 4 a.m. when the 22-year-old left the shindig on her own.

Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years (you don't become besties with Gigi and Bella without getting close to their famous family), and in 2016 she even posted a flirty photo with the aspiring runway star. Kendall, leaning in to plant a kiss on Anwar's cheek, called "dibs" on the 18-year-old in the caption of the Instagram snapshot.