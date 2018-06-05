Younger's Stars Can't Stop Talking About All the Smooching They Do in Season 5

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 3:55 PM
One of our favorite summer show's is finally back with the premiere of its fifth season, and as the stars of TV Land's Younger tell it, we're in for a whole lot of romance this year.
"OK, there is so much kissing this season and it is so wild," Molly Bernard, who stars as Lauren, told E! News on the red carpet at the show's big premiere event in New York City. "The plot points, the way that it turns? Hold on to your hats, hold on to your seats, whatever you've got. It's a crazy season. It's the wildest yet."
TVLand
"So much kissing! So much sex," her co-star Hilary Duff added, admitting that her character Kelsey sees her fair share of the action this season. "I got to kiss a lot of boys this season."
Of course, the new batch of episodes will be full of a lot more than just pretty people kissing each other. And as Peter Hermann explained, this season of the Darren Star-created comedy represents a big shift in the story of Liza Miller (played by the luminous Sutton Foster) and her double life. "I actually heard Darren say that the first four seasons, the question was can Liza keep her lie alive," the actor said. "Now, it's can she keep her relationships alive."
After last season left us on a cliffhanger as Liza, attending her ex-boyfriend Josh's (Nico Tortorella) hasty wedding in Ireland, looked down at her phone as it received a call from Hermann's Charles, get ready for season five to hit the ground running and not let up. "What can we expect? More happens this season than any other season," Tortorella teased. "It just kicks off with a kapow and it does not slow down."
And if that's not enough to get you excited, just listen to Foster has to say about what makes Younger so darn wonderful. "It's all about reinvention. it's about a woman taking the reins of her life, the chapter two of her life, and choosing to face an obstacle in a quirky, wonderful way. But I also think it's a show about friendship and relationships and multi-generational relationships," she gushed. "It's also incredibly romantic. It's pure escapism. There's no violence. It's not cynical. I feel like it's a love letter to New York, but also in 2018, it's just a really wonderful escape. It's like a bubbly glass of champagne."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves.
For more from the cast, which also includes Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, and Charles Michael Davis, be sure to check out the video above!
Younger returns for season five on Tuesday, June 5 at 10 p.m. on TV Land.
Law and Order: SVU Will Run As Long As Mariska Hargitay Wants to Play Benson, A Role She's Still "Deeply" Inspired By
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?