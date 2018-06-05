Younger's Stars Can't Stop Talking About All the Smooching They Do in Season 5

"So much kissing! So much sex," her co-star Hilary Duff added, admitting that her character Kelsey sees her fair share of the action this season. "I got to kiss a lot of boys this season."

Of course, the new batch of episodes will be full of a lot more than just pretty people kissing each other. And as Peter Hermann explained, this season of the Darren Star-created comedy represents a big shift in the story of Liza Miller (played by the luminous Sutton Foster) and her double life. "I actually heard Darren say that the first four seasons, the question was can Liza keep her lie alive," the actor said. "Now, it's can she keep her relationships alive."

After last season left us on a cliffhanger as Liza, attending her ex-boyfriend Josh's (Nico Tortorella) hasty wedding in Ireland, looked down at her phone as it received a call from Hermann's Charles, get ready for season five to hit the ground running and not let up. "What can we expect? More happens this season than any other season," Tortorella teased. "It just kicks off with a kapow and it does not slow down."