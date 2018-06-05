The Most Iconic Kate Spade Looks in the Brand's History

Danny Martindale/GC Images
Fans of beloved designer Kate Spade are in mourning after news of her death broke on Tuesday.
Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment. The NYPD tells E! News that Kate was discovered unconscious, unresponsive and EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday. Following the announcement of her passing, stars have taken to social media to react to the heartbreaking news.
Kate launched the brand Kate Spade New York with Andy Spade in January of 1993. In 1999, Kate sold a majority of the company to Neiman Marcus Group, and would later sell the rest of her shares in 2006.
Throughout their time with the brand, Kate and Andy helped to grow the company into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry.
Let's take a look back at some of the iconic looks from the Kate Spade brand over the years:
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing Kate Spade a number of times over the years. She was photographed wearing this pink rose dress in Oct. 2016.
Pippa Middleton
Kate Middleton's sister is also a fan of the brand. Pippa was spotted wearing Kate Spade's Bea Stripe Talita Dress while on her honeymoon with husband James Matthews in Sydney, Australia in May 2017.
Taylor Swift
The singer has been spotted wearing the brand multiple times over the years. Here she is with the Kate Spade Bow Terrace Top Handle bag in 2015.
Zosia Mamet and Ellie Kemper
The actresses attended the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on Sept. 28, 2017 in New York City.
Chrissy Metz
The This Is Us star wore a stunning cobalt blue Kate Spade dress to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.
Gina Rodriguez
Jane the Virgin actress was photographed with her Violet Drive Stripe Mega Maise Leather Satchel in 2015.
Ashley Benson
The Pretty Little Liars alum wore this gorgeous floral Kate Spade dress to the 2017 CFDA Awards.
Lauren Conrad
The Hills alum attended the Kate Spade New York show during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sept. 2012 in New York City.