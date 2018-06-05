The Most Iconic Kate Spade Looks in the Brand's History

Fans of beloved designer Kate Spade are in mourning after news of her death broke on Tuesday.

Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment. The NYPD tells E! News that Kate was discovered unconscious, unresponsive and EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday. Following the announcement of her passing, stars have taken to social media to react to the heartbreaking news.

Kate launched the brand Kate Spade New York with Andy Spade in January of 1993. In 1999, Kate sold a majority of the company to Neiman Marcus Group, and would later sell the rest of her shares in 2006.

Throughout their time with the brand, Kate and Andy helped to grow the company into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry.