How Martha Hunt Made Her Eyes Sparkle for the CFDA Awards

Martha Hunt took sparkling makeup to a new level at last night's CFDA Awards.

For the event, the Victoria's Secret model appeared on the red carpet wearing a Thom Browne gown, chandelier earrings and crystal-embellished beauty, courtesy of Swarovski (an official sponsor of the CFDA Awards)—a look that stood out at the star-studded event.

"The CFDA Fashion awards are a celebration of fashion and individualism, so I wanted to go with a statement look," Martha told E! News. "Red carpets are a fun way of having creative control over your own image!"

Although it took about one and a half hours to apply for celebrity makeup artist Georgi Sandev to apply, the model says this may not be the last time you see her with crystals on her face: "I would absolutely wear this look again to a music festival," she continued. "I was saying last night that I hope I see others rocking this look."