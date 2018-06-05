The Internet Is Determined to Solve IHOP's Upcoming Name Change to IHOb

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 3:12 PM

What could the b be?

That's the question food lovers across the country are asking on social media this week after IHOP dropped some surprising news.

According to the iconic restaurant, they are ready to make some changes to their familiar name.

"For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP," the company shared on Twitter. "Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb."

In a matter of hours, fans immediately started sharing their guesses at what the "b" could stand for. And as it turns out, IHOP isn't confirming—or denying—anything.

Bacon flavored pancakes? Nope! Burritos? Not so fast. International house of breakfast? "You'll just have to wait and see what it could b!" IHOP replied to one curious fan.

And while many are thinking straight towards breakfast, we can't help but remember the late-night trips to the restaurant where we needed a burger or BLT and a giant beverage. Perhaps this could involve lunch or dinner?

The speculation has even caused other famous brands to join the conversation.

DiGiorno Pizza weighed in and replied, "It's not P. It's b."

While the guessing game continues, our stomachs are now growling and we could really use some pancakes right now.

Check back Monday June 11 when all of our food questions will be answered.

