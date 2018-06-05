The Internet Is Determined to Solve IHOP's Upcoming Name Change to IHOb

What could the b be?

That's the question food lovers across the country are asking on social media this week after IHOP dropped some surprising news.

According to the iconic restaurant, they are ready to make some changes to their familiar name.

"For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP," the company shared on Twitter. "Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb."

In a matter of hours, fans immediately started sharing their guesses at what the "b" could stand for. And as it turns out, IHOP isn't confirming—or denying—anything.