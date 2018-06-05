10 Power Suits, 10 Ways: CFDA Awards 2018's Biggest Trend

Let's be real: There are so many places you can wear a power suit.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't have one in your arsenal. Whether you have an important meeting, a wedding or just a fancy dinner on the horizontal, a power suit can be just as professional as it can be sexy or simply classic—it depends on how you wear it! Consider the celebrities at the 2018 CFDA Awards as your guide.

The celebration honoring the top names in fashion saw the best of the best dressed and some risky looks, too, but there was no trend more apparent than the suit. Luckily, the stars put their unique spins on the menswear-inspired look, offering us plenty of inspiration.

If you're feeling more sultry, like Kourtney Kardashian in Christian Siriano, you may want to take on the town sans shirt. To balance the embellished look, adorn yourself with layers of statement jewelry.