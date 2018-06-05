10 Power Suits, 10 Ways: CFDA Awards 2018's Biggest Trend

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, CFDA 2018

James Devaney/GC Images

Let's be real: There are so many places you can wear a power suit. 

That doesn't mean you shouldn't have one in your arsenal. Whether you have an important meeting, a wedding or just a fancy dinner on the horizontal, a power suit can be just as professional as it can be sexy or simply classic—it depends on how you wear it! Consider the celebrities at the 2018 CFDA Awards as your guide. 

The celebration honoring the top names in fashion saw the best of the best dressed and some risky looks, too, but there was no trend more apparent than the suit. Luckily, the stars put their unique spins on the menswear-inspired look, offering us plenty of inspiration.

If you're feeling more sultry, like Kourtney Kardashian in Christian Siriano, you may want to take on the town sans shirt. To balance the embellished look, adorn yourself with layers of statement jewelry. 

To see all the stars who rocked a power suit at the CFDA Awards, keep scrolling. 

Leomie Anderson, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

The British model proved a power suit can be super sultry with the right hue and Chopard diamonds. The model balanced the Milly suit with a matching bralette. 

Erika Jayne, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne

Quite the departure from the real housewife's typical fashion fare, Erika's Tom Ford suit was accentuated with exaggerated sleeves and a custom Edie Parker bag. 

Diane Lane, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Diane Lane

Yes, the 53-year-old actress wore a dual-tone Gabriela Hearst suit on the red carpet, and we were loving every brave moment of it. 

Katherine Langford, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katherine Langford

The 13 Reasons Why actress reminded us that a suit jacket doesn't always have to look so buttoned up, as evidence of this Prabal Gurung stunner. 

Busy Philipps, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps

If a mermaid was boss of a boardroom, she would look just like Busy in Christian Siriano and Tiffany and Co. jewels. 

Amber Heard, CFDA 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Amber Heard

No jazz hands are necessary. The actress was in head-to-toe sequins, courtesy of her Michael Kors Collection suit. The bow tie and ruffled shirt were just the cherries on top. 

Amandla Stenberg, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

Rue is all grown up! The Hunger Games actress made a bold entrance in a suede power suit with flared trousers. 

Elsa Hosk, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Elsa Hosk

A classic three-piece suit? It can be just as feminine as masculine. Just ask the Victoria's Secret model. 

Constance Jablonski, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Constance Jablonski

How to do you take a sky-blue Frame suit to the next level? Dye your hair tips blue, too!

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, CFDA 2018

James Devaney/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Sparkle on, Kourt! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a Christian Siriano suit sans shirt to the star-studded event. 

Which look did you like best?

