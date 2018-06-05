Kendra Wilkinson Live-Tweets Argument With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter on Tuesday to tweet about an argument she had with her ex Hank Baskett.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the reality star accused the former football player of recording her during the exchange.

"Why is Hank recording me right now," the Kendra on Top celeb wrote. "Please tell him to leave me alone and stop."

She also claimed Baskett blamed her for ending his athletic career. In addition, she alleged he was "blaming me for cheating on me" while she was pregnant with their second child Alijah Mary Baskett. Back in 2014, Hank was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal with a transgender model. However, he said he "didn't engage in anything."

"I'm minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me," Wilkinson tweeted. "I'm trying to get out my house fast. I'm beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger."