Carrie Fisher "Really Did Regret" Revealing Harrison Ford Affair, Todd Fisher Says

Todd Fisher is opening up about his late mother, Debbie Reynolds, and sister, Carrie Fisher.

In a new memoir, My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie, Todd talks about growing up with Debbie and Carrie, including details about Carrie's days filming Star Wars. Todd even reveals that his sister had "regret" over revealing her affair with co-star Harrison Ford in her book, The Princess Diarist.

"Neither of them had any illusions that they had a future together. They were simply acting on a strong mutual attraction while making a movie together, as if that's not one of the oldest stories in Hollywood," Todd writes.

Debbie first heard about the affair years later when Carrie was writing The Princess Diarist. Debbie told her the story was too personal to put in the book, but Carrie included it anyway and she later regretted it.

Todd shares, "What Harrison and everyone else may not know is that Carrie went to mom right after the book became such a big deal and said, 'You were right, I shouldn't have told that story.' For what it's worth, Harrison, she really did regret telling the story of that affair."