James Corden Denies Being the Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala: "That Was Just My Natural Exuberance of Life"

Paging Andy Cohen: James Corden was not the drunkest guest at the 2018 Met Gala.

In early May, the Late Late Show host and his wife, Julia Carey, attended the annual ball, one of fashion's biggest nights of the year, but it was his behavior once inside that got fellow attendee Cohen talking.

The Watch What Happens Live! host spilled the tea to Howard Stern in a mid-May interview, claiming Corden had been the drunkest guest. "But by the way, he wasn't like blotto blotto," Cohen added. "He was having a good time. He's great."

Well, cue Corden's interview with Stern on Tuesday when the triple threat set the record straight.

"That was just my natural exuberance of life," Corden retorted, explaining that he doesn't typically drink very much because of his hectic schedule and constant traveling.

"I think people often think I'm drunk just because I'm just having such a nice time," he continued.