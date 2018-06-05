James Corden Denies Being the Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala: "That Was Just My Natural Exuberance of Life"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 12:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, Julia Carey, Met Gala 2018, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Paging Andy CohenJames Corden was not the drunkest guest at the 2018 Met Gala

In early May, the Late Late Show host and his wife, Julia Carey, attended the annual ball, one of fashion's biggest nights of the year, but it was his behavior once inside that got fellow attendee Cohen talking. 

The Watch What Happens Live! host spilled the tea to Howard Stern in a mid-May interview, claiming Corden had been the drunkest guest. "But by the way, he wasn't like blotto blotto," Cohen added. "He was having a good time. He's great." 

Well, cue Corden's interview with Stern on Tuesday when the triple threat set the record straight. 

"That was just my natural exuberance of life," Corden retorted, explaining that he doesn't typically drink very much because of his hectic schedule and constant traveling. 

"I think people often think I'm drunk just because I'm just having such a nice time," he continued. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

James Corden, The Howard Stern Show

The Howard Stern Show

The Met Gala was particularly special for the married pair of nearly six years as the night served as a brief—and rare—romantic getaway.

"The reason I was having such a nice time is that my wife and I were away together for the first time in like a year and a half," he noted. "We had a baby six months ago. We have three kids now and we had never left them before."

Corden and Carey share son Max, 7, and daughters Carey, 3, and Charlotte, whom they welcomed in December 2017. 

As the busy dad quipped, "I didn't have to wake up the next day until like 10 a.m. and that was inconceivable to me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Corden , Andy Cohen , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids

ESC: Kate Spade, August 8, 2002

Kate Spade's Impact on Fashion Through the Years

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Kendra Wilkinson Live-Tweets Argument With Hank Baskett

Mariah Carey, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair Inside Pics

Mariah Carey Addresses Most Notorious Rumors About Her Diva Behavior

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher "Really Did Regret" Revealing Harrison Ford Affair, Todd Fisher Says

Kelly Marie Tran Deletes Instagram Photos

True Thompson Is the Cutest Ballerina in New Vid

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.