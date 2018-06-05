Kate Spade's Shocking Death: A Quiet Pain That Shadowed Her Enduring Love Story, Amazing Rise in Fashion and Iconic Brand

Asked why, seemingly all of a sudden, she was back in the designing game, Kate said, "Why bother? I felt like doing something. I've been really involved with my daughter, her school, and not to sound like I'm some kind of philanthropist but…" She had been devoting a lot of time to the New York Center for Children.

Andy chimed in, the two of them finishing each other's sentences, as always, "I can say why I wanted to do it. Kate loves to create and we obviously love working together. She loves shoes. It's a time, you know, when our daughter is—" "Getting older," Kate finished. "She's in school, studying a lot, a little more hands-off."

Talking to The Cut in November 2016, Kate described a typical day: "I feed the dog; I feed the fish. My husband, Andy, runs to Starbucks because he doesn't want any part of that banter. I'm in my daughter's room going, 'Oh my god, I asked you 20 minutes ago and you're still in your pajamas.' It's a little mini battle. She's jealous of our dog because he doesn't have to do anything."

Ultimately, "Work is different every day. Our home life is much more predictable. My daughter goes to school; we pick her up; she has tennis. We're committed to getting home to eat dinner every night together. It's a thing that Andy and I decided to do when she was little. When she got older and she had all these activities, it became a little more difficult, but I still made it a point to have our dining-room table set, just so she knows that there's structure. We want to sit together as a family and talk about our days."

Spade was a runner, enjoying a jog around the reservoir or, if need be, a run on the treadmill she had in the basement. She communicated what sounded like a little anxiety about going back to running a business while she was used to having more time to dote on her tween-age daughter.

"I've never missed any of her events, but I know one is coming up in February and I'll be gone," Kate lamented. "I have to be at a personal appearance. This weekend, I went away. My daughter asked me when I'd be back and I told her tomorrow night and she said, 'Why so early?'"