Botched Patient's Short-Term Breast Valve Gets a Long-Term Stay and Dr. Terry Dubrow Is Shocked!

Can Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif right this wrong?

Brittany turns to the docs for help in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched after a previous plastic surgeon permanently left in a short-term valve during a breast augmentation. So how did this botched boob job come about?

When Brittany first began developing, she noticed that one breast had grown significantly larger than the other.

"I was almost a full C, if not going into a D, on my right side," admits Brittany. "And I had maybe a full A on my left."

Initially, Brittany thought her size disparity would right itself out. However, when this did not occur, she sought out medical help. During a consultation, a doctor advised Brittany to "implant the left" and "reduce and lift the right."