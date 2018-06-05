True Thompson Is the Cutest Baby Ballerina in Khloe Kardashian's New Video

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 9:28 AM
Khloe Kardashian shared a video of her daughter True Thompson on Tuesday looking pretty in pink in her ballerina best.
The mini fashionista wore a pink tutu and bow and covered those little dancing feet with matching socks.
"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mama said in the Instagram video.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed over her tiny dancer, saying her daughter was "lookin' like a little lady."
True then went into cuteness overdrive when she let out a little sneeze.
"Bless you mama," Khloe said with a chuckle.
To see more of True's adorable moments, check out the gallery.
Even though True is only 2 months old, she's already starting to develop her own personality. In May, Khloe wrote that her firstborn is "incredibly sweet and patient" and "not fussy at all."
"I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" the new mom wrote via her website. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."
While Khloe has been raising her daughter in Cleveland with True's father Tristan Thompson, it looks like the reality star could be rejoining her family in California soon.
"She'll be home soon," Kris Jenner told E! News at the American Woman premiere this month. The momager also described her daughter as "the best mom in the world" and said motherhood has been a "dream come true for her."
