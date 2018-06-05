True Thompson Is the Cutest Baby Ballerina in Khloe Kardashian's New Video

Khloe Kardashian shared a video of her daughter True Thompson on Tuesday looking pretty in pink in her ballerina best.

The mini fashionista wore a pink tutu and bow and covered those little dancing feet with matching socks.

"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mama said in the Instagram video.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed over her tiny dancer, saying her daughter was "lookin' like a little lady."

True then went into cuteness overdrive when she let out a little sneeze.

"Bless you mama," Khloe said with a chuckle.

