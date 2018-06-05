Kate Spade Found Dead at 55 After Apparent Suicide

Designer Kate Spade has passed away at the age of 55.

The fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. E! News has learned Kate was found dead by her housekeeper. She hung herself on the doorknob in her bedroom. A note was found at the scene, no signs of drugs or alcohol.

The NYPD has confirmed that a female, 55, was discovered unconscious, unresponsive. EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 hours this morning.

Kate launched the brand Kate Spade with Andy Spade in January of 1993. Since that time, the brand has grown into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry. A year after Kate and Andy launched the brand, the couple tied the knot in 1994.

Andy, 55, is the brother of actor David Spade.