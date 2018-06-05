BREAKING!

Kate Spade Found Dead at 55 After Apparent Suicide

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 9:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Designer, Kate Spade

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Designer Kate Spade has passed away at the age of 55.

The fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. E! News has learned Kate was found dead by her housekeeper. She hung herself on the doorknob in her bedroom. A note was found at the scene, no signs of drugs or alcohol.

The NYPD has confirmed that a female, 55, was discovered unconscious, unresponsive. EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 hours this morning.

Kate launched the brand Kate Spade with Andy Spade in January of 1993. Since that time, the brand has grown into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry. A year after Kate and Andy launched the brand, the couple tied the knot in 1994.

Andy, 55, is the brother of actor David Spade.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

In Feb. 2005, Kate gave birth to a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Since news of her death hit the internet on Tuesday, fans across the world have taken to social media to share their condolences.

Breaking news, more details to come on this story...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
True Thompson

True Thompson Is the Cutest Baby Ballerina in Khloe Kardashian's New Video

Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Will Run As Long As Mariska Hargitay Wants to Play Benson, A Role She's Still "Deeply" Inspired By

Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

2018 CFDA Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashion Statement of the Night!

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Selena Gomez Sets a Stolen Car on Fire in "Back to You"

Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed With Ominous Teaser

Hugh Dane, The Office

The Office Stars Mourn Hugh Dane's Death: One of the "Funniest Actors Ever"

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Criminal Sexual Act Charges in Court

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.