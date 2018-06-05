2018 CFDA Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashion Statement of the Night!

While some stars took a few fashion risks like Gigi Hadid who donned a bold catsuit, other celebs opted for simple and less intense looks. Campbell for example made a statement in a red-fringe Calvin Klein look that dazzled without being too much. Fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in red as well, but she sported a Tommy Hilfiger shimmer blazer-style shorter dress instead of a longer gown.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes rocked an out of this world frock by Reem Acara that we can't stop thinking about. Kourtney Kardashian supported her little sis Kim at the event and made us do a double take with her sparkly pantsuit by Christian Siriano. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance at the Brooklyn Museum (where the event took place) and stunned in a fur number by Alexandre Vauthier with sleek Jimmy Choo heels to match.

Other style stars from the night include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who wore all black and looked sleek as usual together as they walked the carpet. Lupita Nyong'o showed off her killer fashion sense with a more Avant-garde look that we are major fans of. The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer stole the show in a custom mint dress with jeweled embellishments by Tanya Taylor.

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford took a more edgy approach to the night wearing a black-and-white blazer with red cuffs on the sleeves and sleek black pant. Sarah Paulson on the other hand brought spring to the carpet with her floral frock and blush pink clutch and we're in love with the whole look.

To see the best looks from this year's CFDA Awards keep reading. Vote for your favorite ensemble of the night below and prepare yourself for some serious fashion envy!