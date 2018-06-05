Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed With Ominous Teaser

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

"This is a whole new world," Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) says in the Orange Is the New Black season six date announcement. The OITNB you know is gone.

Returning Friday, July 27, the Netflix dramedy is going "To the Max," per its new tagline. Viewers will remember the fifth season took place over the span of a few days with Litchfield's beloved prisoners rioting. They took over the prison and were thisclose to getting the reforms they so desperately wanted until everything went to s—t.

In the season five cliffhanger finale, prisoner BFFs like Flaca (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza (Diane Guerrero) were separated, while those still in the bunker—Piper, Alex (Laura Prepon), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Blanca (Laura Gómez) and Gloria (Selenis Leyva)—linked arms waiting to meet the incoming riot control officers.

Photos

Orange Is the New Black Season 5: Three Days Full of Drama

The date announcement features the wrecked cafeteria, the allusive chicken and the buses pulling away with your favorite inmates. The official description, vague as per usual, is just this: "Bye Bye Litchfield—it's a whole new world!"

The sprawling ensemble cast of OITNB also includes Lea Delaria, Taryn Manning, Jessica Pimental, Dascha Polanco, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Yael Stone, Laverne Cox, Annie Golden, Vicky Jeudy, Julie Lake, Emma Myles, Abigail Savage and Constance Shulman, among others.

Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix on Friday, July 27.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Orange Is The New Black , Entertainment , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Jim Carrey Talks Dealing With Dark Times & Leaving Hollywood

Ariana Grande's Ponytail Comes Alive on Jimmy Fallon

Ryan Seacrest Reflects on 1 Year at "LIVE With Kelly"

Luann de Lesseps Has Resolved Issues With Kids But Not Ex-Husband

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

Queer Eye

What to Expect From Queer Eye Season 3

Antoni Porowski & Tan France Tease Next Level of "Queer Eye"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.