Jesse Williams Hits Back Against Ex-Wife's Request for Increased Child Support

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee's bitter divorce battle continues. 

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star asks his ex-wife's request for increased child support be denied. Earlier this year, the couple was granted joint custody of their two children, Sadie Williams, 4, and Maceo Williams, 2.

Williams, who currently pays Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support, states in the documents that she "exaggerates many of our expenses and the children's needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children."

The actor says his former spouse has inflated their children's financial demands, including her request for $25,000 per month in college savings. 

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drake-Lee

John Shearer/Getty Images

Williams states in the documents, "We agreed that our children should live a simple life without wasting money on extravaganza," citing Ikea furniture, home-cooked meals and low-cost family gatherings as proof of their lifestyle. 

Additionally, the 36-year-old volunteers to pay 100 percent of the children's private school tuition. 

"A constant theme throughout our divorce proceedings has been Aryn marginalizing me as a father and frustrating my custodial timeshare with the children," Williams adds in the documents. "Aryn continues to engage in this type of behavior and punish me for having a career and working hard to provide for our family." 

Williams and Drake-Lee split after five years of marriage in April 2017. Meanwhile, multiple outlets report Jesse is currently dating sports anchor Taylor Rooks

E! News has reached out to both Williams and Drake-Lee's attorneys for comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jesse Williams , Divorces , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan and More Celeb Breakups That Played Out Over Social Media

Giuliana Rancic

Throwback! Here Are the Giuliana Rancic TBT Pics That'll Make You Feel Super Nostalgic

Alexander Skarsgård, Charlize Theron

Alexander Skarsgård Doesn't Deny Charlize Theron Romance Rumors

Aaron Phypers Cameron, Denise Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Denise Richards Is Engaged to Aaron Phypers

Kristen Bell, 2018 MTV Movie Awards

Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell and More Stars Share Their Excitement on Social Media After Earning 2018 PCAs Noms

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About How Her Body Has Changed After 2 Kids

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.