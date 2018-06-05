Jesse Williams Hits Back Against Ex-Wife's Request for Increased Child Support

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee's bitter divorce battle continues.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star asks his ex-wife's request for increased child support be denied. Earlier this year, the couple was granted joint custody of their two children, Sadie Williams, 4, and Maceo Williams, 2.

Williams, who currently pays Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support, states in the documents that she "exaggerates many of our expenses and the children's needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children."

The actor says his former spouse has inflated their children's financial demands, including her request for $25,000 per month in college savings.