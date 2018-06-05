Issa Rae Gets Real About Confidence and On-Screen Representation

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Issa Rae, Cosmopolitan

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

Don't let the name of Issa Rae's HBO hit fool you. While she created and stars in a show called Insecure, the 33-year-old actress is anything but.

"Confidence comes from knowing your sh-t is good," she tells Cosmopolitan for its July 2018 issue. "I'm for sure confident when it comes to work and trying to fulfill my dreams. Socially, the confidence has teetered, but that's growing as I'm coming into who I am."

Now entering her third season, Rae has received high praise for her role as Issa Dee. In fact, she's received two Golden Globe nominations in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for a Musical or Comedy category. 

But for Rae, it's not just about the awards. It's also about the representation of women of color on-screen. 

"I prioritize making dark-skinned women desirable," she tells the magazine. "You don't see a lot of dark-skin representation. That's been overlooked. Also, seeing them as beautiful, in addition to desirable, which are two very different things."

Read

CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

Issa Rae, Cosmopolitan

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

In her shoot for Cosmopolitan, Rae wears a colorful dress by Thornton Bregazzi. She also dazzles in a yellow ensemble by Cushnie et Ochs and earrings by Laura Constantine.

When it comes to her own personal style, Rae likes to stay true to herself and not worry about what people think. Just yesterday, the actress hosted the CFDA Awards and wore a glittering blue gown with a belt that read "Every N**** Is a Star." 

"I'm going to look how I want to look—it's going to be on my own terms," she told the magazine. "If people criticize my look, it really does not matter to me. It's about how I feel."

To read more of Rae's interview, check out Cosmopolitan's July issue.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , Cosmopolitan , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News

Cardi B, Kate Beckinsale, Chadwick Boseman - Fashion Round-Up

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Street Style

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Looks From Celebrity Street Style

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Every Must-See Outfit From the Runway

Kate Spade

How Kate Spade's Friend Is Keeping the Late Designer's Legacy Alive

Shopping: Fortnite

Fortnite Halloween Costumes to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Shopping With The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell: Denim, Boots, Overalls and More

ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.