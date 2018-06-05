Shawn Mendes Brings Harry Potter Magic to Carpool Karaoke

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 4:45 AM
Who better to hitch a ride with than James Corden?
On CBS' The Late Late Show Monday, Shawn Mendes hopped in the passenger seat for a ride around L.A. Throughout the 11-minute segment, they whipped through his musical catalogue, singing "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," " Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "Lost in Japan." During their drive, Corden also learned some surprising facts about his guest.
For starters, Corden had heard Mendes just moved out of his parents' house. "I live in Toronto now. I have my own place—finally," the singer said. It "sucked" at first, "cooking for yourself and cleaning your house." But eventually, he realized, "There's actually something kind of nice."
Corden couldn't believe Mendes does his own cleaning. "I do a little bit," he said. Realizing he had been caught in a lie, the 19-year-old pop star smiled and added, "No, I don't. You're right. My mom still helps a lot. The thing is, she won't let me not have that happen. That's the thing."
Terence Patrick/CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
The host had also heard a rumor that Mendes is a big Harry Potter fan.
"I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff," the singer said, adding that he loves "the magic" of the stories, and "the wands and the little weird candies that make you turn into a lion stuff." The more Mendes talked about it, the more he transformed into the titular literary character. "I just love it so much," he said. "It's what keeps me young, I feel like."
Before turning into a bearded wizard, he admitted to being "really, really star-struck" when he met Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in the film adaptations. "I was definitely sweating a bit but I think I played it cool," Mendes told the mystified host. "I think it was good."
"I'm a fan," Mendes added. "I like it, but I'm not crazy obsessed with it."
After another musical interlude, Corden coaxed Mendes into displaying some road rage—something that goes against his easygoing nature. After rolling down his window, Mendes picked a random passerby and yelled, "Wrong lane, a--hole!" The moment the driver turned around, Mendes instantly regretted his decision. "I am not confident in getting into a fight with you. I just think I'd have to do it all," he told Corden. "I can't believe you'd find two people who want to fight less than you and I right now. We just have to get out and hug them."
Later on, Mendes learned Corden had never played hockey, so he took him to a nearby rink. Before the host set foot on the ice, he said, "This is a mistake. I don't want to do this. This is a terrible idea. I've never been so uncomfortable." As a goalie, Corden allowed Mendes to take five penalty shots—and to their surprise, he blocked the majority of the singer's attempts. "I feel like this is the sport for me," Corden said. "That's my first and last time playing ice hockey."
