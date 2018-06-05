Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski Have a Pitch for the Perfect Series Finale

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We still have six episodes and over half a year to go before Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt officially signs off for good, but that doesn't mean the stars of the Netflix comedy aren't already thinking about the show's conclusion. After all, they are in the midst of creating the final few episodes.

E! News caught up with stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, and Carol Kane on the red carpet at the show's big 2018 Emmys For Your Consideration event in New York City, where Krakowski admitted that's finally starting to set in that the cast's days together are, in fact, numbered.

"I mean, I think every day for me—and [to Kemper] I just wrote you guys in an email the other day—every day is becoming very treasured and a bit bittersweet as we know that our days are getting fewer and fewer," she said. "And I just love spending daily time with these amazing, hilarious people. So I will miss that terribly. We're all still anxious to see how it's going to wrap up because we don't know yet. We don't know when or how." - Jane

"We have three episodes left to film and I think we've read one of them, but we don't know how everything will wrap up, which is exciting," Kemper added. "But also sad."

Photos

2018 Summer TV Worth Getting Excited About

When asked how they'd like to see their character's story conclude, Kemper admitted that she still wasn't that sure. "I don't even know," she said. "Obviously, I want to see my character happy. I want to feel like she's in a better place than when she started. Seems like not too much to ask!"

"Seems like the goal for all the characters," Krakowski added. "I would hope that's how we would wrap."

And that was all it took for two of our favorite comediennes to spitball a potential ending for the comedy. "What if it's not?" Kemper asked.

"It's just all tragic! We all get accidentally locked down in the bunker, stuck with each other forever," Krakowski said, laughing.

"That actually would be great," Kemper admitted, before checking herself. "Wait a minute, now we're pitching ideas."

Read

Tituss Burgess Perfectly Sums Up What Makes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt So Special

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Knowing that their days on the set of the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-created comedy are numbered, we asked the stars if they'd begun eyeing any of their character's belongings to take home as a souvenir. And they each had quite a different answer.

"Kimmy's clothes are great. I can't pull them off in real life, so none of the clothes will come with me, but I don't know," Kemper shared. "Maybe an item from her bedroom, I think."

"Well, mine would be my wardrobe," Krakowski laughed. "Especially now that I'm unemployed, I can never afford anything that Jacqueline
wears, so I'm going to try to slowly stuff it in a duffel bag. I'll get permission."

"Or not? What are they going to do to you? Just take it," Kemper joked before Burgess (and, later, Kane) crashed our interview. Did the actor have his sights set on any of his wardrobe?

"No, I don't like those clothes," he admitted.

As for their favorite memory working together thus far, Kane summed it up so perfectly, the quartet couldn't resist a group hug. "How about now," she suggested. "Just being together on the set every day and getting the privilege working together with the great, great writing we have to support us."

For more from the quartet, be sure to check out the videos above!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to wrap up its final season on January 25, 2019 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Netflix , Ellie Kemper , Jane Krakowski , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

Queer Eye

What to Expect From Queer Eye Season 3

Antoni Porowski & Tan France Tease Next Level of "Queer Eye"

Janet Jackson & Bobby Brown Allegedly Hooked Up

"House of Cards" Teases Kevin Spacey's Character's Death

Wynonna Earp

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018 Winner Melanie Scrofano Speaks Out With Heartfelt Statement

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Trailer Has Everything You Could Ever Want, From Creepy Sarah Paulson to Satan

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.