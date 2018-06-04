Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Just Had the Best Night of Bowling With the Big Little Lies Cast

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 8:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley

Instagram

The Big Little Lies cast knows how to party—at the bowling alley.

While you were at home Sunday night lounging on the couch or getting ready for the work week, the cast of HBO's huge hit came together for a casual evening out.

As documented on social media, cast members including Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman were able to bowl, play pool and even have some beer.

"We work and we play!" Reese shared on Instagram during game night. "Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies! @nicolekidman #MerylStreep @shailenewoodley."

Nicole added, "Sunday night fun with our amazing #BigLittleLies crew."

Photos

Party Pics: Hollywood

Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz

Instagram

Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz also took to social media and shared photos from when they played pool with some special accessories. They would also pose in the photo booth with Reese.

The fun night out comes after Laura Dern joined the crew at the movies earlier in the weekend to support Shailene's latest film.

"WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE," the actress shared on Instagram as Laura, Reese and Zoe posed in front of a movie theatre with movie tickets in hand. "I feel so shown up for. #adrift @adriftmovie."

Back in March, E! News confirmed that Big Little Lies season two was officially in production. HBO said the new season will "explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

The cast for season two also includes Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage. No premiere date has officially been set for Big Little Lies, but 2019 is eyed.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Big Little Lies , Nicole Kidman , Reese Witherspoon , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Has Maternity Photoshoot With Son Luca and Boyfriend Matthew Koma as Due Date Approaches

Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Coco Arquette

Courteney Cox and David Arquette Reunite With Daughter Coco in Rare Family Photo

ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

2018 E! People's Choice Awards: Must-See Nominees

Todd Chrisley Prank Calls Jason Aldean on "E! News" Live!

Count the Cameos in Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer"

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.