The Bachelorette Wants Becca to Leave Arie in the Past, Even Though It Doesn't Seem Ready to Do the Same

It's only week two of The Bachelorette, and already s--ts getting real.

The men vying for Becca Kufrin's heart have wasted no time in letting their crazy out, and already our poor girl is beginning to question if she'll have truly found someone to spend the rest of our life with when this whole thing is said and done. She's got one suitor who's seems too into himself to ever offer anything of substance to a partner (male model Jordan), one who's already showing signs of aggression that aren't too attractive (frame thrower Connor), and one who's got an uncomfortable connection to her friend and fellow Bachelor alum Tia (Colton).

But before we break down her dudes, let's talk a little bit about the recurring theme of Becca's dates this week and why they left us with a weird feeling in our stomach.