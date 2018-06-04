Danielle Maltby "Blindsided" After Paul Calafiore and Cara Maria Hookup Rumors Surface

Instagram, Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 7:21 PM
Danielle Maltby is experiencing heartbreak just as summer begins.
Fans know that the Bachelor in Paradise alumna has been dating Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star Paul Calafiore for several months now.
But over the weekend, speculation surfaced that Paul hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello. The pair was spotted at a Challenge Throwdown for the Cause event, which honored the late Diem Brown. Soon after, romance rumors sparked between the two.
"UGH @CaraMariaMTV…DO YOU KNOW HE IS A SERIAL CHEATER!? Not only did he cheat on his current girl with you, but he also cheated on his Ex-Fiance WITH 5 DIFFERENT GIRLS!!!," one fan shared on Twitter. "I thought you were all about women empowerment!?"
Cara Maria would simply reply with, "Im single yo."
E! News can also confirm the MTV reality star also took to Instagram Stories and posted a video where she was heard saying, "Nobody has to know." Cara Maria also appeared to be holding hands with a male who is wearing the same pinky ring that Paul wears.
"Danielle was completely blindsided by this," her rep Lori Krebs told E! News. "She is hurting tremendously and would appreciate privacy at this time."
We're also told Danielle is "too devastated to speak out right now."
The hookup rumors have surprised fans for many reasons. As MTV viewers remember, Cara Maria was outraged when fellow co-star Tony Raines cheated on The Challenge: XXX.
In addition, Danielle and Paulie have shown no signs of trouble in paradise on social media. In fact, the duo couldn't stop gushing over each other back in February.
"We're just unapologetically ourselves. We just have a lot of fun together. We goof around, we laugh, we play," Danielle previously shared with E! News. "I've never found someone in my life that I've been able to just completely be my goofy, weird 100 percent self with."
Paul added, "She makes me the happiest person in the world."
