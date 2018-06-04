How Kim Kardashian Enhanced Her Natural Hair Texture at the CFDA Awards

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 7:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian took a break from her much-loved straight and sleek hair to show the beauty of her natural texture at the CFDA Awards 2018.

To pair with her cream Rick Owens ensemble and warm-toned makeup, Color Wow Global Creative Director and Kim's longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, created a high ponytail that demonstrated the star's naturally wavy hair. The look is impactful with its effortlessness on the red carpet, yet it's also a style that you can recreate from the comfort of your home, making it the perfect red carpet beauty inspiration.

To achieve the look, the pro prepped her hair by adding the brand's Brass Banned Correct and Perfect Mousse for Dark Hair, which enhanced her wave pattern and reduced any frizz. To keep the hair in place, he used a diffuser (not a hairdryer), then added a gloss treatment from middle of her length to the ends, giving it an added shine in front of flashing lights.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Style Is Only Getting Better in 2018

Then, to make her waves more uniform, the pro used ghd Curve Classic Curl Iron on various sections of her hair, then placed her hair into the ponytail.

To complete the look, he pulled hair out from the ponytail to give a softer look.

The change to her usual look comes at no surprise. During the ceremony, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will accept the first-ever Influencer Award, so it makes sense to demonstrate the versatility that keeps her audience hooked on the red carpet.

RELATED ARTICLE: CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

RELATED ARTICLE: The Blow Dry Cream Responsible for Kaia Gerber's Runway Hair

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Red Carpet , Hair
Latest News
Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, CFDA 2018

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

CFDA Awards 2018: Gigi Hadid Wears a Catsuit and More Fashion Risk Takers

Issa Rae, CFDA 2018

CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

CFDA Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!

ESC: Kaia Gerber

The Blow Dry Cream Responsible for Kaia Gerber's Runway Hair

ESC: Kim Kardashian

8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.