CFDA Awards 2018: Gigi Hadid Wears a Catsuit and More Fashion Risk Takers

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wearing a conversation-starting ensemble on the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards red carpet is the goal.

Like the Met Gala, an invite in itself acts as a nod to the invitee's style reign. Thus, in accepting the invitation, the celebrity is somewhat agreeing to demonstrate their standout fashion sense on the red carpet. And, if the celeb is aiming for an icon-level look, they have to take a risk. 

Past winners of the CFDA Icon Award, like Rihanna and Beyoncé, are very good taking risks and wearing garments with a shock value, as they always have major payoff. Case in point: Rihanna's 2014 naked dress.

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

This year, celebrities like Gigi Hadid stepped up to the (fashion) plate, but now it's your turn to decide whether their look was a hit or miss.

Check out the stars that took a major risk on the red carpet below!

Stacey Bendet, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stacey Bendet

The Alice & Olivia designer takes contrasting prints to the max with this colorful garment.

Whoopi Goldberg, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host's monochrome look, created by Christian Siriano, includes '80s-inspired sleeves, a wide-brimmed hat and matching buttons.

Dylan Lauren, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dylan Lauren

How do we feel about the Dylan's Candy Bars paneled dress?

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The model stuns in a graphic catsuit. Do you love it?

Devon Windsor, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

The model takes a risk by choosing a simple Victor Glemaud LBD to the fashion event. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model's top takes asymmetry to the extreme. Is this Altuzarra top the beginning of a new trend?

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: 8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , VG , Life/Style , Fashion , Red Carpet
Latest News
ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

ESC: Hannah Ferguson, Devon Windsor, Model Squad

Top Models Reveal What It's Really Like to Walk in New York Fashion Week

Shopping: Vintage Kitchen Appliances

15 Vintage Kitchen Accessories That Are Too Cute to Handle

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's NYFW Street Style Are Fall Wardrobe Goals

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, OSEA

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Love This Malibu-Based Skin-Care Brand

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Body Lotion as Face Highlighter

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.