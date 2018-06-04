CFDA Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in partnership with Swarovski provides the perfect opportunity for celebrities and designers to go all out.

Today, the annual award ceremony, which is being held in Brooklyn, NY for the first time, is honoring the best of the best in the fashion world. And, if you're handpicked by the elite council to attend or receive an award, the red carpet is the platform to prove your style prowess. Like the Met Gala, there's an expectation to do it big. However, without theme, there's even more room for designers and their muses to be creative and demonstrate the unique perspective that has made them so successful in the competitive world of fashion.

Case in point: Kendall Jenner's asymmetrical fur dress.