CFDA Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in partnership with Swarovski provides the perfect opportunity for celebrities and designers to go all out.
Today, the annual award ceremony, which is being held in Brooklyn, NY for the first time, is honoring the best of the best in the fashion world. And, if you're handpicked by the elite council to attend or receive an award, the red carpet is the platform to prove your style prowess. Like the Met Gala, there's an expectation to do it big. However, without theme, there's even more room for designers and their muses to be creative and demonstrate the unique perspective that has made them so successful in the competitive world of fashion.
Case in point: Kendall Jenner's asymmetrical fur dress.
Check out the stars that rose to the occasion and shined bright on the red carpet below!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Eva Chen
The contrasting florals and embellished skirt from this look a standout look to remember.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish actress brings the tiered gown trend to the forefront at the highly-anticipated fashion event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dons a fur dress and it's everything.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Erika Jayne
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opts for menswear with womanly twist, adding a voluminous ponytail, lace heels and a monogrammed purse.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Lily Alridge
The model's sheer, lace dress, paired with her minimalist beauty, is a feminine and elegant choice for the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Madeline Brewer
The Handmaid's Tale star updates a classic dress silhouette with a low-baring neckline and center slit.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Martha Hunt
Between her crystal-embellished eyes and architectural, lingerie-inspired gown, this Victoria's Secret model is stunning on the carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Busy Philips
The E! star makes aquamarine look good in an iridescent suit with bell bottom pants.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Irina Shayk
The layered cheetah-printed gown is an epic choice for the fashion-forward event.