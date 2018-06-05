Look Back at Sandra Bullock's Most Iconic Roles Ahead of Ocean's 8 and Vote for Your Favorite!

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 7:00 AM

Funny Gals, Funniest Moments, Sandra Bullock, Miss Congeniality

Warner Bros.

Sandra Bullock's newest film Ocean's 8 is almost here!

The film, which follows Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) sister Debbie Ocean (Bullock) as she tries to pull off the greatest jewelry heist at the Met Gala, hits theaters this week (June 8) and we're almost a little too excited about it.

It's been three years since Bullock has had a movie in theaters—the last movie was 2015's Our Brand is Crisis—and that's far too long for fans of the Oscar-winning actress. The good news is that the Bullock box-office drought it almost over.

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Best Looks

In fact, ahead of the 53-year-old actress's next movie release this Friday why not take a look back at the star's biggest and best movies roles to date? There have been a lot of extraordinary films in Bullock's past like Practical Magic with Nicole Kidman or Hope Floats with Harry Connick Jr. that we can't help but love. She won an Oscar for her role in The Blind Side and was nominated for another for Gravity, both of which were impressive films.

Plus, who can forget her comedy roles like Miss Congeniality and The Proposal? They're both full of laughs and love and we'll happily watch them over and over again for years to come. Not so surprisingly, these films are just the tip of the iceberg for Bullock who has more than 50 acting gigs to her name so far.

Watch

Sandra Bullock Bonds With Hoda Kotb Over Motherhood

To relive her top 20 acting roles (sorry we had to narrow it down a little bit!) of all time keep reading. We're sure her work on Ocean's 8 will soon be added to this list, but for now these 20 films are forever in our hearts as Bullock's "best of the best" movies. Vote for your favorite below!

Sandra Bullock, Forces of Nature

DreamWorks/Getty Images

Forces of Nature

In this 1999 romantic comedy, Bullock plays a free spirit who becomes the accidental travel partner to a flight-anxious writer (Ben Affleck) on their way to Savannah, Georgia.

Sandra Bullock, While You Were Sleeping

Buena Vista/Getty Images

While You Were Sleeping

Bullock plays a lonely, love-seeking toll booth operator in this 1995 box office hit.

Sandra Bullock, A Time to Kill

Warner Bros.

A Time to Kill

Bullock holds her own in this 1996 crime drama that features A-listers including Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey.

Hope Floats, Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick, Jr.

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Hope Floats

Bullock plays Birdee, a single mom who must follow her heart once she returns to her hometown following an embarrassing divorce, in this 1998 drama/romance. Not only was this a great role for Bullock on screen, but it was also the first film she was a producer on so it's a definitely memorable film.

Sandra Bullock, Two Weeks Notice

Warner Bros. Pictures

Two Weeks Notice

In this 2002 romantic comedy, Bullock plays a witty environmental lawyer who clashes with an arrogant real estate tycoon (Hugh Grant) in order to save her childhood community center.

Demolition Man, Sandra Bullock

Warner Bros.

Demolition Man

A young Sandra Bullock stars alongside Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone in this dystopian thriller where Taco Bell is the only restaurant in the world. 

Speed, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves

20th Century Fox

Speed

Bullock and Keanu Reeves work together to thwart a terrorist who threatens to blow up a bus full of passengers if the speed drops below 50 miles per hour. 

The Prince of Egypt, Sandra Bullock

DreamWorks Pictures

The Prince of Egypt

The actress lends her voice as Moses's sister in this biblical cartoon. 

Sandra Bullock, Practical Magic

Warner Bros.

Practical Magic

Bullock mixes love, sisterhood and witchcraft in this 1998 film. She portrays Sally Owens, a witch and sister to Nicole Kidman's Gillian Owens. She would do anything for her sister (even kill someone with magic) and is just looking for her one true love.

Sandra Bullock, 28 Days Later, Onscreen Rehab and Therapy

Columbia Pictures

28 Days

In this 2000 dramady Bullock plays an alcoholic newspaper columnist forced to enter rehab. 

Miss Congeniality

Castle Rock

Miss Congeniality

Bullock is hilarious in one her most iconic roles, an FBI agent/beauty queen. 

Crash, Sandra Bullock

Lionsgate

Crash

The actress plays an upperclass wife of the DA (Brendan Fraser) in the 2004 best picture-winning drama about racial tension in LA.

The Lake House, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lake House

Bullock reunites with actor Reeves for this epistolary tearjerker about a very special house. 

Infamous, Sandra Bullock

Warner Independent Pictures

Infamous

The actress plays the woman behind To Kill a Mockingbird in this Truman Capote biopic. 

The Proposal, Sandra Bullock

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Proposal

In order to avoid deportation Bullock must cajole her hunky co-worker (Ryan Reynolds) into marriage in this 2009 box office smash. 

Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side

Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Blind Side

Bullock won the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Actress in this sports drama. 

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Sandra Bullock

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Bullock is phenomenal in this Best Picture nominated drama about a little boy dealing with the death of his father from the 9/11 attacks. 

The Heat

20th Century Fox

The Heat

Bullock and Melissa McCarthy team up to take down a mobster in this hilarious flick. 

Gravity

YouTube

Gravity

The actress is a one woman show for most of this heart pounding outer space thriller. 

Minions, Jon Hamm, Sandra Bullock

Universal Studios

Minions

Sweet Sandra voices the villain of the upcoming spin off of Despicable Me

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles
Which of Sandra Bullock's memorable roles is your favorite?
