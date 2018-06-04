Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound of Her ''Miracle'' Baby: ''My Heart Is Overwhelmed''

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Kenya Moore is sharing her very personal motherhood journey with fans.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who announced her pregnancy in April, took to Instagram on Monday with an emotional video from a recent doctor's appointment. Moore captures an ultrasound of her baby-to-be, who she refers to as her and husband Marc Daly's very own "miracle."
"My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," the Bravolebrity wrote to her 1 million followers. "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!"
"I couldn't believe this miracle was growing inside me," she gushed. "And its heart was beating so fast!"
Kenya has not revealed whether she is expecting a boy or girl just yet, but over the weekend debuted her growing baby bump at the 2018 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo. To one Instagram commenter who accused the reality star of "faking" her pregnancy, Moore responded, "So foolish, aren't they?"

While announcing pregnancy during the RHOA cast reunion, Moore promised to disclose more details of the baby news when she felt comfortable.
"I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early as due to my age I'm high risk," the 49-year-old said at the time. "There is plenty to share and I'm sure you will see every minute of our joy next season with a front row seat."
Kenya and Marc will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary later this month.
