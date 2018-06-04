Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound of Her ''Miracle'' Baby: ''My Heart Is Overwhelmed''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kenya Moore, 2017 Golden Globe After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Kenya Moore is sharing her very personal motherhood journey with fans. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who announced her pregnancy in April, took to Instagram on Monday with an emotional video from a recent doctor's appointment. Moore captures an ultrasound of her baby-to-be, who she refers to as her and husband Marc Daly's very own "miracle." 

"My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," the Bravolebrity wrote to her 1 million followers. "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!" 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

"I couldn't believe this miracle was growing inside me," she gushed. "And its heart was beating so fast!"

Kenya has not revealed whether she is expecting a boy or girl just yet, but over the weekend debuted her growing baby bump at the 2018 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo. To one Instagram commenter who accused the reality star of "faking" her pregnancy, Moore responded, "So foolish, aren't they?"

Kenya Moore, Bump, Baby, Pregnant, Pregnancy

Instagram

While announcing pregnancy during the RHOA cast reunion, Moore promised to disclose more details of the baby news when she felt comfortable. 

"I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early as due to my age I'm high risk," the 49-year-old said at the time. "There is plenty to share and I'm sure you will see every minute of our joy next season with a front row seat."

Kenya and Marc will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary later this month.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kenya Moore , Pregnancies , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Erika Christensen

Parenthood's Erika Christensen Opens Up About Her Relationship With Scientology

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Is "Healthy" Despite Fans' Concerns Over New Photos

Tag Cast Crash Miami Wedding

Watch Jon Hamm and His Tag Co-Stars Crash This Couple's Wedding

ESC: Kaia Gerber

The Blow Dry Cream Responsible for Kaia Gerber's Runway Hair

Alicia Silverstone, Lip Sync Battle

Alicia Silverstone Returns to Iconic Clueless Role in Must-See Lip Sync Battle Trailer

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Group FaceTime Is Coming! Plus More iOS 12 Features Bound to Change Your iPhone Game

Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde

8 Legally Blonde Quotes We Will Never Forget in Honor of a Possible Third Film

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.