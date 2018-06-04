Group FaceTime Is Coming! Plus More iOS 12 Features Bound to Change Your iPhone Game

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

You and 31 of your closest friends are officially in luck! Group FaceTime is finally here. 

At its WWDC gathering on Monday, Apple unveiled the many features included in iOS 12, which launches in September. Included in the highly-anticipated rollout is the ability to video chat with multiple users at once (32 to be exact). Group FaceTime will be integrated into iMessage, meaning settling your group chat's Friday night plans just got a whole lot easier. Something tells us your technology averse grandparents will also enjoy the convenience of catching up with the entire fam at once. 

Users can also converse on Group FaceTime with Animoji and Memoji characters, which brings us to yet another exciting addition. 

Photos

Celebs Taking Selfies

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

Emoji is getting a lot more personal with the introduction of completely customizable Avatars. Outfit your very own Memoji with a diverse range of physical attributes—from skin tone to eye shape and brow thickness—and unique personality profiles. From the demos showed during today's conference, Memoji is about to give Bitmoji a run for its money. 

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

iOS 12 is also upgrading Animojis to include the ghost, koala, tiger and T. rex. Even better, all Animoji and Memoji will detect winks and tongue movement for even more expressive responses. You'll even be able to "react" to someone's message by sending an Animoji or Memoji. No more rudimentary "likes!" Send a singing ghost or winking koala, because why not? 

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

Ironic much? Apple is actually encouraging its users to spend less time on their devices with a new feature that tracks how often they're using certain apps and websites. Screen Time can break down the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often devices are picked up in daily and weekly Activity Reports. You can also set a time limit for individual apps, and a notification will be sent when the time you've allotted to scroll through Instagram is running out. 

Check out even more iOS 12 features here

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ IPhone , Technology , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde

8 Legally Blonde Quotes We Will Never Forget in Honor of a Possible Third Film

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Shakira Kicks Off El Dorado World Tour

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

Sara Gilbert on Roseanne Cancellation: "I'm Sad for the People Who Lost Their Jobs...I Do Stand Behind the Decision"

Magic Mike

Channing Tatum Announces Magic Mike Live Is Coming to London

Sophia Bush, Daily Pop

Sophia Bush: I "Screamed" When I Was Cast in Incredibles 2

Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Talks to Return for Legally Blonde 3

Florida Georgia Line

Celebrate Florida Georgia Line's Upcoming Las Vegas Residency By Voting for Your Favorite Music Video From the Duo Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.