8 Legally Blonde Quotes We Will Never Forget in Honor of a Possible Third Film

Legally Blonde is one of the greatest movies ever. Yes, we said it and we meant it.

Reese Witherspoon has had a lot of memorable roles over the years—Sweet Home Alabama and Big Little Lies both come to mind—but Legally Blonde will always stand out to us. It's witty, sassy, fashionable and fierce. Plus, it really does prove that if you put your mind to something you can achieve it no matter who you are or what you have stacked against you.

If Elle Woods could overcome misogyny at school, people defining her as a "dumb blonde" and win a major court case in her first year of law school then you too can do anything.