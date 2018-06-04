Ariana Grande Suffered PTSD After Manchester Bombing: "Time Is the Biggest Thing"

As British Vogue has described it, the last year was the year that "changed everything" for Ariana Grande.

A little over 365 days ago, the songstress had finished her first of two shows in Manchester for her Dangerous Woman third concert tour when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive as people were exiting, killing 22 people and himself and injuring hundreds.

After a few canceled shows, Grande co-organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert a week later and returned to her tour in tribute to her late fans.

Now, more than a year since that tragic day, the Grammy nominee is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, and has ditched her signature brunette ponytail for a blonde 'do—albeit temporarily for the cover of British Vogue. While life carries on, Grande has also relied on time to help cope with her post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the devastating event, though she is reluctant to talk about herself at all considering how much others have also suffered.