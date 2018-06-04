Shakira Kicks Off El Dorado World Tour

Shakira El Dorado World Tour is off to a great start!

The star hit the stage for the first show of her highly anticipated world tour and we've got the photos to prove just how epic it was.

The "Chantaje" singer's opening show took place at the Barclay Card Arena in Hamburg, Germany and by August she'll hit the states starting with a show in Chicago.

Jun. 5 – Koln, Germany – LANXESS Arena

Jun. 7 – Merksem (Antwrpen), Belgium – Sportpaleis

Jun. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Jun. 11 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Jun. 13, 14 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Jun. 17 – Munchen, Germany – Olympiahalle

Jun. 19 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Jun. 21 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum Jun. 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jun. 24 – Bordeaux, France – Bordeaux Arena

Jun. 25 – Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Jun. 28 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Jun. 30 – Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Jul. 1 – A Coruna, Spain - Coliseum da Coruna

Jul. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Jul. 6, 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi

Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesers

Aug. 7 – Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre

Aug. 9 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Aug. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Centre

Aug. 14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Aug. 15 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T

Aug. 17, 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 24 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Aug. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Aug. 31 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand

Sep. 5 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Sep. 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center