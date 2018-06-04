Sara Gilbert on Roseanne Cancellation: "I'm Sad for the People Who Lost Their Jobs...I Do Stand Behind the Decision"

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 11:43 AM
ABC
The shockwaves sent through Hollywood following ABC's cancellation of Roseanne are still being felt. Sara Gilbert, one of the stars and executive producers of the Roseanne revival, spoke out about the surprise cancellation on her CBS daytime chat series The Talk.
"In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I'm proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion," Gilbert said. "And it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made."
Hours after Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, ABC canceled the show.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement on May 29.
Barr apologized, said she was leaving Twitter, only to return to fan the flames of controversy.
Ahead of the cancellation, Gilbert sent two tweets about Barr's racist comments.
This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.— sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018
On The Talk, Gilbert's cohost Sheryl Underwood said, "As a black woman who is a comedienne… I'm happy to see that it was done swiftly."
The Talk's Julie Chen also added, "Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message."
Roseanne debuted to huge numbers on ABC and quickly received a pickup. It would've been the show's second revival season, its 11th overall.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse Trailer Has Everything You Could Ever Want, From Creepy Sarah Paulson to Satan
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?