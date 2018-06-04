2 Special Occasion Outfits That Aren't Your Typical Little Black Dress

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 11:37 AM
We love a special occasion as much as the next girl, but there are only so many times you can recycle that LBD until you're over it. But with wedding season in full swing and a booked social calendar showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, it begs the question: What's a girl to wear?
Well, there's no shortage of options. But if you're goal is to stand out, we've got you with these two slightly risky (but totally classy) outfits that are sure to turn heads, no matter the event.
Here's an idea: Swap your go-to bodycon number for something a little sassier, like this flirty fringe mini dress. It's still got the whole curve-hugging thing going for it, but the off-the-shoulder design and all-over fringe details give the frock a slightly more playful feel. Slide on some strappy metallic heels and dance floor here you come!
BUY IT: DUSTY PINK BARDOT TASSEL LACE BODYCON DRESS, £40; SILVER ACRYLIC BEAD TASSEL EARRING, £5; SILVER HIGH PLATFORM SANDAL, £30
Say you're going to an event that has a more business-like crowd attending. Perhaps it's an industry party or even a wedding with your work pals. In that case, an it-girl twist on your classic jumpsuit is just what the occasion calls for. This fun orange colour will steal the show, especially with that deep-V neckline. A sweet peplum waist and delicate heels balance it out so you're equal parts sexy and sophisticated.
BUY IT: ORANGE STRAPPY PEPLUM JUMPSUIT, £25; GOLD PALM TREE HOOP EARRINGS, £6; ROSE GOLD CLEAR STRAP ANKLE TIE HEELS, £30
With style like that, wedding season is no match for you! Shop these occasion wear looks and more on Prettylittlething.com.
